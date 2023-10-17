TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,289. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

