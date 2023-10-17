TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 37,781 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,781 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.4% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 142,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,735. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

