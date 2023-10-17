Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

