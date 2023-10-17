Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $404,000 Stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.22% of C&F Financial worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Price Performance

CFFI stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.