Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $207,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

