Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

