Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

