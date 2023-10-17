Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,506 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

