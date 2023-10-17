Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

