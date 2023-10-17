Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

AAP opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

