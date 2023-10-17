Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) and Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Head to Head Contrast

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) and Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tutor Perini and Balfour Beatty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini $121.44 billion 0.00 -$210.01 million ($4.10) -1.85 Balfour Beatty $11.05 billion 0.19 $356.23 million N/A N/A

Balfour Beatty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tutor Perini.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.6% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tutor Perini and Balfour Beatty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini 0 0 0 0 N/A Balfour Beatty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tutor Perini currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Tutor Perini’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Balfour Beatty.

Risk and Volatility

Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balfour Beatty has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tutor Perini and Balfour Beatty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini -5.62% -14.83% -4.65% Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Balfour Beatty beats Tutor Perini on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and provides self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets. The Support Services segment designs, upgrades, manages, and maintains critical national infrastructure, such as electricity networks, rail, and highways. The Infrastructure Investments segment is involved in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, multifamily residences, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. This segment also develops and finances public and private infrastructure projects. Balfour Beatty plc was founded in 1909 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

