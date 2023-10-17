Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 713,431 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 120,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,919,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,364,000 after purchasing an additional 451,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

UBER opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

