United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 431,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

