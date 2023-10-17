United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.35. 573,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

