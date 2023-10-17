United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.64. The company had a trading volume of 176,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,496. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.05 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

