UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 171.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 97,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.55. The stock had a trading volume of 962,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.66. The company has a market capitalization of $500.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.57.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

