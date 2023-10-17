V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,926,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 7,255,615 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $16.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

V.F. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

