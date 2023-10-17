V2X (VVX) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare V2X to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares V2X and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $3.86 billion -$14.33 million -38.27 V2X Competitors $7.34 billion $301.17 million 687.22

V2X’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than V2X. V2X is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 0 0 1 1 3.50 V2X Competitors 662 3508 4873 112 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for V2X and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

V2X presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 15.23%. Given V2X’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe V2X is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares V2X and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X -1.12% 12.75% 3.94% V2X Competitors 0.91% 10.02% 2.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of V2X shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of V2X shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

V2X has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, V2X’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

V2X beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

