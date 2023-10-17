Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

