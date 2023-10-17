Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

