Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,293,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,824,000 after buying an additional 4,244,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,683.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,642,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,666.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 721,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 680,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 177,082 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

