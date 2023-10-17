Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

