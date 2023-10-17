Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after buying an additional 97,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.