Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $312.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

