Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Trading Up 1.3 %

Graco stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.