Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VCEB opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

