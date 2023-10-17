Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JUST opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

