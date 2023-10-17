Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

