Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $275.73 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $254.87 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.64.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

