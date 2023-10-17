Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

