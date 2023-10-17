Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.36 million, a P/E ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,610. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

