Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 4,149 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 132.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,717,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,890,000 after acquiring an additional 470,709 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 670,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $4,095,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 207.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,319 shares of company stock valued at $16,854,025. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

