Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 160 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.