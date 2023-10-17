Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.52 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

