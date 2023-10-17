Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 170 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.87 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by ($1.34). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

