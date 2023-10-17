Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,323.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

