Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,397 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $107.70 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

