Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,636 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

