Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 367 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

NYSE:BA opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

