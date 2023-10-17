Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,174,160,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.