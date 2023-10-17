Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $297.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.