VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stake Lifted by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises 15.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFXF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.