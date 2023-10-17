Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,559. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.80 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

