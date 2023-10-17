Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

