Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,500. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

