Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

