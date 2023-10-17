Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

