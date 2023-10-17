Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

