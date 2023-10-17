Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average is $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

