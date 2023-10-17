Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. 475,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

